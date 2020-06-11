Litchfield Elementary School District to continue classes online due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The district announced Friday cases have spiked to a “substantial risk” of coronavirus in the last week.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video discusses how parents can talk to their kids about COVID-19.

Litchfield Elementary School District families were notified Friday classes will go back to distance learning on November 9 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The district said data from Maricopa County Department of Public Health has "worsened since last week."

"Our percent positivity is now above 7% and our cases per 100k people have spiked within the “substantial risk” (red) range to an alarming 156.79," according to statement from the district.

The district, that encompasses schools in Avondale, Buckeye, Goodyear, and Litchfield Park, said decision to go back to in-person learning will depend on health metrics, guidance from public health officials and in conjunction with school leaders and stakeholders.

Students will continue to do distance learning until further notice.

Meals will still be available to students who need them and on-site distance learning is also available.

Another update will happen after Thanksgiving.

More information is at the Litchfield Elementary School District website.

"We implore you to follow public health recommendations. You can help students return to school sooner by avoiding large and small gatherings, wearing face coverings, physical distancing with people outside of your household, washing hands frequently, and staying home when you do not feel well," a statement from Superintendent Jodi Gunning said.