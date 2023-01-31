Valley teacher named 'Extraordinary Educator': 1 of 30 in the nation

The Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators has a new member: Cassie Kelcher of Riverbend Prep.

PHOENIX — A Valley teacher is joining the ranks of the Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators. Cassie Kelcher of Riverbend Prep in Laveen is one of the few teachers across the nation to get that recognition.

The annual program celebrates and connects exemplary teachers in Grades K-8 from around the country. Out of hundreds of nominations nationwide, Kelcher was selected as one of 30 educators from across 22 states to receive the award.

Kelcher is a fourth grade teacher who says she runs an inviting, collaborative, student-centered classroom that keeps the kids' interests in mind.

“When it comes to being an Extraordinary Educator, extraordinary doesn’t stop,” said Kelcher. “As an educator, we never stop this calling through the growth and practice to excel our crafts and to continuously mold and shape the minds of each and every student who walks through our doors every day."

As an Extraordinary Educator, Kelcher will be in touch with a network of worldwide peers to connect, collaborate, and learn with throughout the year.

