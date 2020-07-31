Laveen Elementary School holds 'Meet the Teacher Day' drive-thru event

"Our teachers are excited to have them back," Principal Robert Caplinger said.

PHOENIX — It's almost back to school time and today Laveen Elementary School held it's "Meet the Teacher Day" - drive-thru style.

Normally they would have a "Meet the Teacher Night" in person. But, due to COVID-19, school teachers braved the heat to meet with parents and students outside in the parking lot at their cars.

Teachers came bearing school supplies, curriculum paperwork, and Chromebooks when they came to meet the parents and children.

Laveen Elementary School Principal Robert Caplinger says kids are excited to see their teachers, get back to school, and get back to learning.

"They miss the social aspect of school, so even distance learning is going to provide that socialization of seeing their friends and peers, and our teachers are excited to have them back," Principal Caplinger said.

Students will be using Google classroom and Nearpod, a student engagement platform, to start off the school year with distance learning. Laveen is a one to one technology district, meaning there's one laptop for every student.

"I don't know how we would have done this back then. There would be a lot of papers handed out, yeah," Principal Caplinger, reminiscing on his school days, said.