Arizona's top prosecutor says she'll investigate potential fraud in school voucher program

Attorney General Kris Mayes said on this weekend's 'Sunday Square Off' that the lack of controls on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts is getting her attention.

PHOENIX — In an exclusive interview for this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office will investigate potential fraud, waste and abuse in Arizona's universal school voucher program.

"There are no controls on this program. There's no accountability, and they're spending hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money," Mayes said during Friday's "Square Off " taping.

"That needs to be looked at. I'm the state's top law enforcement officer, and I think it's my responsibility to do that."

Mayes and other Democrats in the Legislature have warned about the long-term cost of vouchers, which are not included in the state budget.

During budget negotiations, Mayes raised her concerns that school voucher spending was cutting into funding for law enforcement.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs had called for repealing last year's universal voucher expansion. She settled for new accountability measures in the state budget, triggering a short-lived budget revolt by her fellow Democrats.

Arizona's school voucher program, formally known as Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, is the first in the country that's open to every student in the state.

All 1.1 million Arizona students are now eligible for $7,000 or more to pay for private or parochial school, or home schooling, as well as education-related expenses.

ESA enrollment has more than quadrupled in less than a year, from 12,000 to 56,000 students. The program is overseen by the State Department of Education.

Voucher spending is projected to total at least $1.5 billion over the next four years. There is no cap on spending. Schools are not required to post information on students' performance. There are a few barriers to ESA vendors.

Many ESA parents who homeschool or have special needs children have raised questions about the program's accounting and expense management. Those families were among the first eligible for vouchers a decade ago.

Mayes also discusses her investigation of fake sober-living homes that have billed the state's Medicaid program for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Also on the show: Rafael Carranza, who reports in the border and immigration policy, explains why the anticipate migrant surge after the end of Title 42 hasn't materialized.

