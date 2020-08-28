J.O. Combs schools reopening classrooms on September 8

The original decision to reopen in August was met by objections from more than 100 teachers.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — For the third time in August, the J.O. Combs Unified School District has voted on in-person instruction in its schools, and for the second time the district’s board plans for teachers and students to return to the classroom.

In a 4-1 vote, the board voted to begin offering in-person classes on September 8th. Thursday night’s vote is the latest change after a vote on August 19th in which the board decided all classes would be virtual for the rest of the month.

That vote reversed a 3-2 decision from August 10th in which the board decided to return to in-person teaching and learning.

But the original decision to reopen was met by objections from more than 100 teachers, who called in sick on August 17th and 18th, resulting in the cancellation of all classes for the first three days of what would’ve been a return to on-site learning.

This time around, Combs Education Association President David Nelson said he expects his members to show up for in-person classes on September 8th.

“I just wish we didn’t have to go through all this to get here,” Nelson said after the meeting.

The teachers originally objected to the August 17th date because, they said, there was not enough personal protective equipment nor enough training on how to properly sanitize the classroom. Teachers also did not feel prepared to handle simultaneous in-person and virtual classes.