COVID-19 in Valley schools: See case dashboards for school districts

Multiple Maricopa and Pinal county school districts are facing spikes in COVID-19 cases. Here are how the districts are responding.

ARIZONA, USA — As kids head back to in-person classes to start the 2021-22 school year, districts around the Valley are confronting increasing COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Hamilton High School in Chandler was the first school in the Valley to report a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 cases on Aug. 3. Tempe Union High School District and JO Combs Unified School District have also reported high amounts of cases throughout their institutions.

There doesn't seem to be any help coming in the near future either, at least legislatively.

Schools are limited from mandating school-wide mask policies by Arizona law, and Gov. Doug Ducey has said repeatedly that he won't budge from his decision.

Here is how COVID-19 is affecting Valley students and schools throughout Maricopa and Pinal counties:

Maricopa County school districts:

Agua Fria Union High School District

The district will not require students to wear masks, but will everyone on the district's campuses will be required to have a mask on their possession at all times.

Additionally, the district will only make students or staff who have tested positive for the virus quarantine. Anyone who was in contact with the person who tested positive will not have to quarantine.

"We will not require close contacts to quarantine, however, we might strongly suggest those measures and ultimately respect your decision and choice," Superintendent Mark Yslas wrote in a note to parents on July 30.

This district does not appear to have a COVID-19 case dashboard for its schools on its website.

Alhambra Elementary District

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website.

The district is recommending all parents check their children every day at home before they leave for school.

"Children WITH COVID-19 symptoms, or children who have tested positive for COVID-19, or students with family/household members isolating for COVID-19 MUST stay home," the district's website said.

This district does not appear to have a COVID-19 case dashboard for its schools on its website.

Avondale Elementary District

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website.

The latest update that this district has made to its website in regards to COVID-19 was from June 8, letting parents know that in-person instruction will begin on Aug. 2.

"This aligns with Governor Ducey’s March 3rd Executive Order 2021-04 regarding returning to in-person instructional models no later than March 15," the district said.

This district does not appear to have a COVID-19 case dashboard for its schools on its website.

Balsz Elementary District

Students and staff are not required to wear face coverings, but the district encourages anyone who has not been vaccinated to follow the guidance of health officials by wearing a face covering. Anyone who chooses to wear a face-covering for any reason has the option to do so at any time.

The district's COVID dashboard can be found here.

Buckeye Union High School District

Face Coverings and masks will be optional for both students and staff on all campuses.

"We will still follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing to the best of our ability, but students will have a more traditional look to their classes and lunch times," the district said in an Aug. 3 update.

Students and staff may be asked to quarantine or isolate should there a positive COVID 19 case identified on a school campus. Any staff member or student that tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate per CDC guidelines.

Cave Creek Unified District

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website.

The district's COVID information can be found here.

Chandler Unified District

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website.

The district's website can be found here.

Fountain Hills Unified District

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website and the district does not appear to have a COVID-19 case dashboard for its schools.

The district's website can be found here.

Gilbert Unified District

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website.

The district has a list of guidelines when students should stay home. That information can be found here.

Glendale Elementary District

The district says it has mitigation practices in place for the health and safety of students, employees, and families.

"Arizona public schools have been provided with contradictory information as it relates to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 by county, state, and federal level officials. As you can imagine, this leaves Arizona public schools with the difficulty of balancing the various guidance from each agency," the district's website says.

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website.

The district's COVID dashboard can be found here.

Glendale Union High School District

Masks are not required, but the district asks parents question their children about COVID symptoms every day.

COVID information can be found on the district's website here.

J O Combs Unified School District

Masks are not required but are encouraged.

The district's COVID dashboard can be found here.

Mesa Unified District

There is no mention of a mask policy or a COVID dashboard on the district's website.

Paradise Valley Unified District

The district says masks are optional.

The district's COVID dashboard can be found here.

Peoria Unified School District

The district's website says masks will continue to be optional, but are recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while indoors, during times of substantial or high transmission, per the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services.

The district's COVID information can be found here.

Phoenix Elementary District

The Phoenix Elementary School District Governing Board held an emergency Board meeting on Aug. 2 and voted to amend the health and safety protocols to enact a face-covering mandate with a limited opt-out provision.

More information can be found here.

Phoenix Union High School District

Phoenix Union began the school year on Aug. 2 enforcing the existing Board-adopted mask requirement of universal indoor masking only, regardless of vaccination status.

Find more information here.

Scottsdale Unified District

Masks are welcomed and encouraged, according to the district, but are not required.

More information on COVID mitigations can be found here.

Tempe Union High School District

There is no mention of a mask policy on the district's website.

The district's COVID dashboard can be found here.

Pinal County school districts:

Maricopa Unified School District

Masks are encouraged but not required.

The district's mitigation plan can be found here.

