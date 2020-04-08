How can parents keep their kids safe from COVID-19 when they return to school? Experts answer questions

Join the live discussion on Facebook Live on Aug. 5 at 12:30 p.m.

Some kids in Arizona started classes last week and many others are staring during the weeks to come. Most of them started online, while each district or school will determine when it's safe for the kids to return to the classroom

With the numbers of cases of COVID-19 over 180,000 and 3,845 deaths in Arizona as of Tuesday, many parents are concern about their children attending school in person.

Gov. Doug Ducey gave each district the option to choose when they return to in-person classes and said the state will have a benchmark for schools by Aug. 7.

12 News is holding a chat with a group of experts on Facebook Live to answer questions on the safest way for the students to return to classrooms this school year.

Our experts are:

Dr. Wendy Rocha - Arizona Pediatrics

Michelle Campuzano - Board Member Roosevelt School District

Michelle Cabanillas – Lead Social Worker Roosevelt School District