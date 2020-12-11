Here are Maricopa County school districts in 'red' areas due to rise in COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from a Nov. 11 report on how students and parents have been affected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
A number of Maricopa County school districts are currently in "red areas" based on new COVID-19 data from state and county health officials.
Maricopa County designed a dashboard that show areas' recommended learning scenario based on COVID-19 community spread data over two consecutive weeks.
The dashboard breaks up the learning scenarios based on the level of risk of COVID-19 spread, which include red (substantial), yellow (moderate) and green (minimal).
Red areas mean there is a "substantial" risk level and the recommended scenario is to prepare for virtual learning with onsite support.
Data used to generate the reports are based on the benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services to safely re-open schools.
Districts in red as of Nov. 12:
Unified School Districts
- Chandler Unified School District
- Gilbert Unified School District
- Higley Unified School District
- Deer Valley Unified School District
- Dysart Unified School District
- Mesa Unified School District
- Scottsdale Unified School District
- Queen Creek Unified School District
Elementary School Districts
- Alhambra Elementary School District
- Avondale Elementary School District
- Buckeye Elementary School District
- Cartwright Elementary School District
- Creighton Elementary School District
- Fowler Elementary School District
- Glendale Elementary School District
- Isaac Elementary School District
- Laveen Elementary School District
- Liberty Elementary School District
- Litchfield Elementary School District
- Littleton Elementary School District
- Morristown Elementary School District
- Murphy Elementary School District
- Osborn Elementary School District
- Palo Verde Elementary School District
- Pendergast Elementary School District
- Phoenix Elementary School District
- Tolleson Elementary School District
- Riverside Elementary School District
- Roosevelt Elementary School District
- Union Elementary School District
- Wilson Elementary School District
High School Districts
- Agua Fria Union High School District
- Buckeye Union High School District
- Phoenix Union High School District
- Tolleson Union High School District
For ongoing coverage of education and schools in Arizona check out our Class of 2021 YouTube playlist below and subscribe.