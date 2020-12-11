Here are Maricopa County school districts in 'red' areas due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Red areas mean there is a "substantial" risk level for COVID-19 spread and the recommended scenario is to prepare for virtual learning with onsite support.

A number of Maricopa County school districts are currently in "red areas" based on new COVID-19 data from state and county health officials.

Maricopa County designed a dashboard that show areas' recommended learning scenario based on COVID-19 community spread data over two consecutive weeks.

The dashboard breaks up the learning scenarios based on the level of risk of COVID-19 spread, which include red (substantial), yellow (moderate) and green (minimal).

Red areas mean there is a "substantial" risk level and the recommended scenario is to prepare for virtual learning with onsite support.

Data used to generate the reports are based on the benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services to safely re-open schools.

Districts in red as of Nov. 12:

Unified School Districts

Chandler Unified School District

Gilbert Unified School District

Higley Unified School District

Deer Valley Unified School District

Dysart Unified School District

Mesa Unified School District

Scottsdale Unified School District

Queen Creek Unified School District

Elementary School Districts

Alhambra Elementary School District

Avondale Elementary School District

Buckeye Elementary School District

Cartwright Elementary School District

Creighton Elementary School District

Fowler Elementary School District

Glendale Elementary School District

Isaac Elementary School District

Laveen Elementary School District

Liberty Elementary School District

Litchfield Elementary School District

Littleton Elementary School District

Morristown Elementary School District

Murphy Elementary School District

Osborn Elementary School District

Palo Verde Elementary School District

Pendergast Elementary School District

Phoenix Elementary School District

Tolleson Elementary School District

Riverside Elementary School District

Roosevelt Elementary School District

Union Elementary School District

Wilson Elementary School District

High School Districts

Agua Fria Union High School District

Buckeye Union High School District

Phoenix Union High School District

Tolleson Union High School District