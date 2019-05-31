PHOENIX — Most kids are out of school and it’s a good opportunity to set goals for the summer. What about getting them to participate in summer reading programs? Here are some programs going on around the Valley to help kids maintain a good reading habit during the summer.

The Maricopa County Library is inviting readers of all ages, adults too, to be part of “A Universe of Stories.” More than 60 libraries across Maricopa County will participate in the program starting June 1 until August 1.

Participants are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day, they’ll earn a point per minute of reading and they can get prizes on the points earned. Prizes vary from food rewards from Peter Piper Pizza and Rubio’s Coastal Grill to free book, while supplies last.

To participate you can create an account here or visit your local library.

To find a library near you, click here.

Barnes & Noble is also having a summer reading program. Kids from first grade through 6th can earn a free book for participating in the “Book your Summer” program.

B&N requires to log the books you read on a reading journal (available to download here), take the completed form to a B&N store between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 to claim a book from a specific list.

If you know of any other summer reading program, send us an email to connect@12news.com.