GOP-led Arizona Senate OKs major school voucher expansion

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate has approved a major expansion of the state’s school voucher program. 

All 16 Republicans backed the proposal on Monday. 

The approval came over protests from minority Democrats, who called the bill a slap in the face of voters who rejected a slightly larger expansion just over two years ago. 

Glendale Republican Sen. Paul Boyer's bill would make all children attending schools with a high percentage of low-income families or who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches eligible for the state’s voucher program. 

The program allows parents to take state funding and pay for religious or other private education and education costs. 

