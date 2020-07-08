Glendale Union board votes to drop use of Thunderbird High School mascot

Thunderbird High School will retire the name “Chiefs” and its logo. A new name has not been decided yet.

PHOENIX — The Glendale Union High School District’s board voted unanimously Wednesday night to end the use of its name and mascot amid a nationwide movement against racial injustice.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers, there has been a wave of pushes against institutional racism that has extended to calls of ending the use of Native Americans as a company or team logo.

Washington D.C.’s NFL team is likely the most high-profile organization to drop the use of what's increasingly being called a racist depiction of Native people.

Governing Board President, Pam Reicks, said “The decision to place this on the agenda was not made overnight. In reality, this decision comes after many years of discussion by many different stakeholders, and we are not the first school district or organization in the nation to consider this change. School districts as far back as the 1980s have been changing the names of their mascots to be considerate of other cultures.”