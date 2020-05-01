The Flagstaff school district will begin providing each student with an iPad starting next week.

The loan program starts with middle and high school students as the spring semester begins and continues with elementary school students at the start of the next school year.

Flagstaff Unified School District voters in 2018 approved a bond measure to provide $10.6 million to pay for the tablets, cases and other accessories.

The district won't require students to use the iPads but officials say opting out could affect the potential of classroom learning.

Assistant Superintendent Mary Walton said the program will eliminate barriers and open doors for curious learners.