Ex-CEO at Goodyear charter school gets prison in fraud case

Prosecutors say Daniel Hughes also was ordered to pay restitution for his role in the theft of more than $2.5 million from the state.

PHOENIX — A former CEO at a now-closed Goodyear charter school has been sentenced to four years in prison in a fraud case.

State prosecutors say Daniel Hughes also was ordered to pay restitution for his role in the theft of more than $2.5 million from the Arizona Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Communications Commission.

The Bradley Academy of Excellence abruptly closed its doors in January 2018.

Authorities then discovered the K-8 charter school had falsified its attendance records and Hughes was the architect of a scheme reporting fake students to the Arizona Department of Education to increase funding.