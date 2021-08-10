East Valley schools keep seeing rise in COVID-19 case numbers

Chandler and Tempe districts have seen COVID-19 case numbers double over the last week.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — East Valley schools continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, with some districts reporting more than double the amount of new infections.

The Chandler Unified School District, one of Arizona's largest districts, reported on Tuesday a jump in infections that rose from 103 to 214 active cases over the last week.

Hamilton High School experienced a significant spike in cases from the 32 it reported last week to the 68 active cases disclosed Tuesday morning. The school has now reached an infection rate of 1.6% -- one of the highest rates CUSD has seen since the pandemic began.

During the last school year, CUSD would have temporarily shut down a high school campus that had an infection rate exceeding 1%. But the district has changed its policies this year to keep campuses open and rely on county health officials to decide when schools need to close.

A CUSD school with a high infection rate may be subject to stricter mitigation practices that force students to maintain a wider distance from each other.

The CUSD Governing Board is holding a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the district's COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Tempe Union High School District

Case numbers at the Tempe Union High School District have also doubled over the last week, from 26 to 53 active infections.

More than 40 of Tempe's infections have been categorized as "off-campus cases," meaning the district doesn't believe the student contracted COVID-19 at school.

Desert Vista High School reported having at least 20 cases, Mountain Pointe had 14 cases, and McClintock High had seven.

As the district's cases continue to rise, Tempe Union's leaders are ramping up pressure on state leaders to reverse new laws that restrict how districts choose to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Arizona schools currently can't require students to wear masks nor show proof of vaccination.

On Monday, the district's Governing Board unanimously passed a resolution that called for Gov. Doug Ducey to grant schools the power again to implement mask policies.

"We have to direct our energy to the people who have done this to us," said board member Sarah James. "We all do need to unify against this law."

J.O. Combs Unified School District

The J.O. Combs Unified School District has recently reported 13 new cases of the virus, raising its total amount to 111 active cases.

Combs High School now has 25 cases and Combs Middle School has 11.

Ellsworth Elementary, located in San Tan Valley, continues to be the main epicenter of the Combs outbreak by being the source of more than 60 infections.

On Friday, Ellsworth Elementary announced it would have all its 5th and 6th-grade classes temporarily transition to online learning modalities, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

12 News On YouTube