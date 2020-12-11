COVID numbers worsen in Arizona schools, but, for most, plans aren't changing

The Maricopa County COVID dashboard shows a continued increase in the number of schools and districts in the “substantial” risk category.

Litchfield Park Elementary School recently moved from in-person to virtual learning due to the steep increase in cases.

But districts like Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Higley, Queen Creek and more did not respond to requests for comment after the new information was released Thursday morning.

Gilbert USD told 12News its board had adopted a percentage system that would automatically trigger a move from in-person to virtual learning. If any high school reaches cases of 1% of the school’s enrollment, the school will move online. Campo Verde high school moved to virtual learning as of Monday for a period of two weeks.

12News contacted the Governor’s office to ask for comment based on the new data, but we were told he was unavailable. The same goes for Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Since the re-opening of most schools in August, the state has been going by three benchmarks to make recommendations to schools. The benchmarks are the percentage of positive tests, number of cases, and hospital visits for COVID-like illness.

If any school or district is in the "substantial” risk category for any of the three benchmarks, the district is asked to contact the county health department to ask what to do. If the “substantial” threshold is met for all three benchmarks, the recommendation is to move from in-person to virtual learning.

The benchmarks are guidelines and recommendations, however, and schools may completely disregard them if they so choose.

Arizona Superintendent for Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman released a statement in response to a request for comment from 12News.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across our state, schools should be consulting with their local health partners regarding their instructional models,” the statement reads.

“Arizona schools are doing their best to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses but are vulnerable to rising community spread. Every Arizonan, including our winter visitors, must understand how their behavior and choices impact the success and safety of our students and teachers,” Hoffman’s statement continues.

“I know many of us have grown tired of the sacrifices necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. But as cases rise and schools once again consider closing in-person learning, we must have resolve to support our students and do what we can to stop the spread. Please remember to: always wear a mask in public, stay home when possible, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands, and get your flu shot.”

MCDPH recommends a flu shot for anyone older than six months to try and stave off the possibility of a “twin-demic” of both the flu and COVID-19.

In a statement, Maricopa County says:

"Maricopa County Department of Public Health provides advice to school partners directly when schools have questions or concerns, identify a COVID case or exposure in the school and also on weekly calls for school administrators.

Prevention and mitigation guidance for schools includes guidance related to case investigation and contact tracing, infection prevention strategies, food service, school transportation, ventilation, PPE use, and cleaning and disinfection.

As each school is unique, there is no “one-size-fits-all” guidance. Public Health will consider all the unique facets of a school and surrounding community when recommending the safest instructional delivery model for consideration by school administrators.