Classes canceled for J.O. Combs schools on Monday due to 'insufficient staffing'

The district says the cancellation includes in-person and virtual lessons, and there is no estimate for when classes will begin.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — All classes for J.O. Combs Unified School District schools have been canceled next Monday after the district reported staffing problems due to the district’s decision to reopen schools, the district said Friday.

“We have received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students,” said Superintendent Dr. Gregory A. Wyman in a statement for parents.

The district will give an update for plans for the remainder of the week by 5 p.m. Monday.

AZDHS released guidelines for safely reopening classrooms last week, but state health director Cara Christ said no county met the recommendations to open campus doors at the time.

Even still, Gov. Doug Ducey is giving local school districts the flexibility to reopen when district leaders feel appropriate, even if it’s in spite of state recommendations.

“Please know that we are acutely aware of how polarizing this issue is, and how challenging these ongoing developments are for our entire community,” Wyman said. “We will continue to work closely with our employees and our families to develop solutions that provide a safe and healthy return to school.”

Breakfast and lunch meal service for students will still be available for pick up for families.