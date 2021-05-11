Class of 2021: Highlighting some incredible Valley graduates

It's been a year of twist and turns for the Class of 2021. We're taking a moment to highlight some of the amazing accomplishments from these incredible students.

PHOENIX — From online classes, canceled activities and missed proms, students from the Class of 2021 dealt with plenty of adversity over the last 12 months. They are a generation of students who missed out on so many high school activities that encompass the school experience.

But even with all the roadblocks over the past year, students persevered and reached the ultimate goal, earning a high school diploma.

We are celebrating this incredible accomplishment by highlighting some inspiring high school seniors in the Valley.

First up, Verenice Alcaraz. She has overcome several obstacles to graduate high school and is headed off to college. Watch her incredible story in the video above.

For more on our Class of 2021 series check out our YouTube playlist below.

12 News on YouTube