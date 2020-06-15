The City of Chandler has come up with a safe and creative way to collect donations for its annual "Operation Back to School Chandler" drive.

It may seem like summer vacation just started for most students in the Phoenix area.

But many school districts are already looking ahead to the start of school in the fall, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

While many districts are still trying to figure out what the next school year will look like, there's one thing for certain: Students are going to need supplies.

The City of Chandler has come up with a safe and creative way to collect donations for its annual "Operation Back to School Chandler" drive.

"This year is a little different," said Niki Tapia with the City of Chandler's diversity office.

"We do have one drop off location for safety. It's at the Salvation Army in downtown Chandler."

There are also a number of ways you can donate online.

"We also have this really cool virtual donation drive. It's almost like a video game," Tapia said.

"It has a ton of school supplies - you select them and drag it to the cash register, you hear the ching and you see your items line up. It's just a little bit of a fun way to give at home."

And the need for supplies is great.

During a typical year, the back-to-school drive would supply about 3,000 Chandler students with everything they would need to go back to school.