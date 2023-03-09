Christian university suing Phoenix school district, claiming religious discrimination

Arizona Christian University filed a lawsuit after Washington Elementary School District terminated an agreement to have ACU students work at its schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Arizona Christian University filed a lawsuit Thursday against Washington Elementary School District, claiming the religious freedoms of its students were violated after the district terminated a student-teaching contract.

On Feb. 23, the school board voted to terminate an ongoing contract that allowed ACU students to gain teaching experience at the district's campuses.

Board member Tamillia Valenzuela said she was concerned about the university's anti-LGBT beliefs conflicting with the district's values since the private university has strict stances on marriage and sexuality.

"While I fully wholeheartedly believe in religious freedom and people being able to practice whatever faith that they have, I had some concerns regarding looking at this particular institution," Valenzuela said during the February board meeting.

Another board member said their concerns are not rooted in Christianity but rather in ACU's apparent "strong" anti-LGBTQ stance.

The university has now taken legal action in federal court with a lawsuit that asks a judge to reinstate its contract with WESD for the 2023-2024 school year.

"Despite there being zero complaints about an Arizona Christian student teacher or alumnus, the School District decided to terminate its relationship with Arizona Christian and its students solely because of their religious status and beliefs on biblical marriage and sexuality," the lawsuit states.

The ACU student handbook states the university shall promote biblically-informed values, including "traditional sexual morality and lifelong marriage between one man and one woman."

Though ACU requires its faculty and staff to sign a "statement of faith" that outlines their beliefs in strict heterosexual relationships, the university's lawsuit claims that student teachers are instructed to follow the rules of the assigned school they work in.

"Arizona Christian instructs its students and staff not to push their religious beliefs on others while participating in student-teacher and practicum arrangements, and to otherwise abide by all policies," the lawsuit states.

The district's school board is meeting again Thursday night and some Republican lawmakers have said they plan to attend and make statements.

Up to Speed