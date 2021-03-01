Chandler Unified School District reports possibility of staff "sick-outs"

A release from CUSD states that they have gotten reports that hundreds of educators are planning sick-out for the first day back to classes after the holidays.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Unified School District released a statement on Wednesday about the possibility of hundreds of sick-out calls following the holiday season.

In mid-December, the district surveyed 1,200 staff members to get an idea of how they felt about the return to in-class instruction.

In the report, the CUSD said that 65% of the respondents said they did not feel safe returning to work on Jan. 5 and 70% said they would like to do a two-week virtual return before reentering the classroom.

The CUSD has decided to hold a video livestream of the COVID task force meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, convene a special session of the CUSD Governing Board to discuss next steps and move to virtual learning until the Governing Board can meet.

As of Sunday, Arizona has hit a new peak at more than 17,000 new cases. ICU beds are reaching capacity and hospital staffs are overwhelmed by the influx of cases.

Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman sent a series of tweets on Saturday with the same request in mind for virtual learning and Gov. Ducey said he will not order a two-week quarantine period statewide.