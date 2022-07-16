'Operation Back to School': Valley non-profit helping kids get prepared for back to school in Chandler

The city and a non-profit helped students prepare for the upcoming school year with backpacks and other school supplies.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It seems like summer just kicked off but some cities around the Valley are already preparing for students to head back to school.

"Operation: Back to School" is underway in Chandler and thanks to the help of the city and the non-profit For Our City Chandler, kids will go back to the classroom with backpacks filled with essentials.

"Watching the kids' eyes light up, they want the blue one or the comic hero one, they have tremendous smiles, both on the volunteers and families," Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said.

The community effort on Saturday served Pre-K and K-12 students. More than 3,000 backpacks were stuffed with folders, pencils and notebooks for the first day of school next week.

"I see bright optimism on some kids' faces and of course others that aren't ready to give up computer games and go back to school," Hartke said.

Mayor Hartke said parents were praising the charitable event as well.

"People are so happy, I see parents saying, yes it's time to go back to school and they're ready for their kids to go back to school," he said.

Donations for the event are accepted year-round and for more information visit the non-profit's website.

