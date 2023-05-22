Casteel High School graduate speaks out about teacher’s alleged mistreatment

Grace Kimmel filed a complaint with school administrators during the 2020-2021 school year, leading to the immediate retirement of theatre teacher Patrick Power.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A former student at Casteel High School in Queen Creek is speaking out about a teacher accused of unwanted physical contact with students.

“If something feels wrong, just trust your instincts on it,” said Grace Kimmel, who graduated last year.

Kimmel filed a complaint with school administrators during the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year, leading to the immediate retirement of theatre teacher Patrick Power.

What Kimmel didn’t know then was that a junior high-aged student filed a complaint the prior month.

As 12News reported earlier this year, the case involving Power has some parents demanding accountability for the district’s handling of the allegations.

Seven girls and teens accused Power of questionable behavior towards them while he was their teacher. The school allowed Power to retire without filing a complaint to the state or to police.

Power, who has worked in schools in Arizona and California, denies any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Power is profoundly saddened by the allegations made against him and he vehemently denies them,” his attorney told 12 News.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office later recommended an assault charge be filed against Power, but only after a parent insisted on filing a police report. However, the county attorney declined to prosecute the case, citing the unlikelihood of conviction.

Kimmel said while she was a student, Power showed unusual interest in her.

“I wasn’t immediately assuming he had any other intentions at all. I just always assumed he’s a nice teacher,” Kimmel said.

But several incidents eventually led Kimmel to contact the administration. They included Power giving her a gift, physically touching her hand, visiting her at work, and inviting her to go to a gun show with him.

It was not easy for Kimmel to come forward.

“I was head of the lighting crew. I was head of the costume crew. I had been in the program for years. I was president of the club. I didn’t want to be the reason this teacher got fired in the middle of a musical we were putting on,” Kimmel said.

The State Board of Education is reviewing a complaint against seven administrators in the Chandler Unified School District.

The Phoenix Police Department told 12News officers opened a separate case against Power involving alleged sexual assault involving a minor. That case is still open.

