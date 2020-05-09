Cactus Shadows High School postpones in-person learning

"I understand that this is not what was expected," school principal Tony Vining said.

Cactus Shadows High School is canceling its plans to return to in-person learning, according to a Facebook post from the school's principal.

The school is part of the Cave Creek Unified School District and originally had plans to return to in-person classes this Tuesday. The school can no longer safely do so due to a reported lack of staff, the principal said.

"At this time, we do not have enough staff to safely open and will need to revert to our distance learning model," school principal Tony Vining said. "I understand that this is not what was expected."

Vining said that it would be impossible to meet current safety guidelines with the current staffing numbers. He went on to say that another update will be given on Tuesday for the rest of the week.

