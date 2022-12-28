Brnovich suing Buckeye school district over $1.7M payout to superintendent

The lawsuit accuses the Buckeye district of violating Arizona's "gift clause" in regard to how it compensated its superintendent.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District over reports that its superintendent had received $1.7 million in "additional compensation."

The issue came to light earlier this year after auditors discovered Superintendent Kristi Wilson could have potentially been overpaid between 2016 and 2021.

The majority of the $1.7 million in extra compensation was paid toward retirement credits on behalf of the superintendent and not directly to Wilson, but it still raised her total compensation into a much higher range than her peers.

The superintendent was allegedly not entitled to receive about $571,256 of the additional compensation under her employment agreements, according to Brnovich's office.

Brnovich's complaint accuses the district of violating Arizona's gift clause, which prohibits the government from gifting public funds to citizens.

The attorney general is asking the courts to recover any money that was found to have been allocated in violation of the law.

"Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich, whose term in office ends this year. "Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to be expended in accordance with the law and the best interest of students."

After the revelations about Wilson's compensation came to light, some district employees appeared before the school board back in May and said they were "enraged" and "embarrassed" by the audit's findings.

District officials have previously defended its decision to give extra compensation to Wilson, claiming the payout was part of a deal to keep Wilson from leaving Buckeye.

