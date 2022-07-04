Board approves raising tuition rates at Arizona's universities

ASU plans to raise tuition 2.5% for local students and 4% for non-residential students in the next school year.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Board of Regents voted Thursday to allow the state's three public universities to raise tuition rates for the next school year.

After declining to raise undergraduate tuition in the last two years due to the pandemic's economic hardships, the board authorized proposals to raise educational costs at Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University.

ASU will raise tuition 2.5% for local students, 4% for non-residential students, and 5% for international students.

The rises amount to $268 more in tuition costs for Arizona State's incoming resident undergraduates and $1,152 for non-residents.

Online undergraduate and graduate students at ASU will see a 2% increase per credit hour.

UArizona will increase its tuition by $226, equal to about 2%, for incoming residential undergraduate students and 5.6%, or $2,006, for new non-residential students.

Resident tuition will increase by 4.3% and non-resident tuition will increase 1% for first- through fourth-year students at UArizona's medical schools.

Northern Arizona University's tuition will increase by 3.5% for new resident and non-resident undergraduate and graduate students. The university's undergraduate international students’ tuition will increase by 7.4%.

The regents described the universities' tuition raises as being "modest."

“The proposals demonstrate the joint commitment of the presidents to prioritize Arizona, access and quality while shielding resident students to the greatest extent possible from extraordinary inflationary cost pressures,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson in a statement.

