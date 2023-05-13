Bill Gates tells NAU students to never stop learning

Bill Gates delivered the commencement address and received an honorary doctorate degree Saturday afternoon at Northern Arizona University.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Microsoft founder and global philanthropist Bill Gates drew several applauses and even laughs during a concise and optimistic speech to NAU graduates on Saturday.

The Flagstaff college typically hosts state and community leaders for its commencement speeches. Saturday’s address created a buzz in the days leading up to graduation.

“I did not know they would get someone famous,” said graduate Brooke Baca. “We deserve this. I work at NAU and its technology department and so many of us are excited.”

During his remarks Saturday afternoon, Gates was prepared. He told jokes related to student traditions on campus. He offered five pieces of advice, one being to never stop asking questions.

“It’s ok to be confused,” Gates said. “Don’t stop learning. The key is not be afraid to ask.”

Gates encouraged students to nurture friendships they’ve made, noting his best friend during college helped him launch Microsoft.

“The only thing more valuable than what you walk off stage with today is who you walk onstage with,” Gates said.

He praised NAU’s work in environmental science and computer technology, saying he’s optimistic graduates will help solve the world’s biggest challenges, including climate change and the gap between the rich and poor.

To Forestry students, Gates said, “you can use emerging technology to help find climate change.”

Gates acknowledged it was not lost on him that, unlike the graduates before him, he never got a bachelor’s degree. He left Harvard early in the 1970s to pursue his business.

President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera and administrators bestowed upon Gates an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters Degree.

Gates said he chose to speak at NAU because of its efforts to make education more accessible to low-income and minority students, and because of its innovative approaches to preparing students for high-tech, high-demand jobs.

