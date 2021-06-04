Beloved Mesa 1st grade teacher retires after four decades in the classroom

"It's been a passion of mine my whole entire life,” said Eileen Nichols, who is retiring after 40 years of teaching 1st grade at Irving Elementary School in Mesa.

PHOENIX — Let’s be honest. This school year has been a tough one, but despite the challenges of the pandemic, we’ve managed to get through it thanks to the amazing teachers across Arizona.

One of them – a beloved Mesa 1st grade teacher, who is retiring after four decades at the same school.

"It's been a passion of mine my whole entire life,” said Eileen Nichols, who is retiring after 40 years of teaching 1st grade at Irving Elementary School in Mesa. “I'm excited about it."

But looking back over the past 4 decades, the memories she has made as an 'Irving Iguana' with more than 1,000 students are priceless.

"I've had the opportunity to teach several families where I've had all of their children… students that I taught their parents,” she said. “That was an awesome experience."

Her favorite moments are countless.

"I love to teach reading and you can see the lightbulb turn on,” Nichols said. "Every Thanksgiving we would have a big feast."

Over time, Mrs. Nichols has taught kids of all kinds, some facing struggles, who later left her in awe of their growth.

"I had a couple that would not talk the whole entire time and one that wouldn't even move without me being right there,” she said. “By the end my last day at work, she said to me ‘Mrs. Nichols, I love you’ and I had never heard her voice before... it gave me chills."

Teaching during the pandemic took a lot of perseverance and teamwork.

"It's something I'll look back on that… man, I didn't think I could do it and I was able to,” Nichols said. “We were a village working together."

Mrs. Nichols has advice for that next teacher getting ready to start their career.

"Love what you're doing, be committed, work hard, never quit learning and to just give it all they can," she said.

And to the more than 1,000 students that have walked through her classroom door...

"I just hope that they just know that I cared about them, that they can go far and I'm proud of them,” she said.

During retirement, Mrs. Nichols plans to travel, spend more time with family and do some volunteering. Congratulations Mrs. Nichols!

12 News on YouTube