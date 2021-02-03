Balsz School District in Phoenix begins return to campus

It's a big day for teachers in the Phoenix Balsz School District as they head back to the classroom.

PHOENIX — It's a big day for teachers in the Phoenix Balsz School District as they head back to the classroom. Students return after Spring Break on March 15th.

Megan McClouskey, a 4th-grade teacher who has worked at Griffith Elementary School for five years, is thrilled to welcome her students back and says there's just something special about face-to-face learning in the classroom.

"We are welcoming them back with open arms at a distance. I'm just so excited to see my students again. We have so many measures in place to make sure students have a safe place to return to," she added.

The safety measures include, but are not limited to mandatory masks, a temperature check at the front office and social distancing on campus.

Plus, as Dr. Arleen Kennedy, the District Superintendent explained, more custodial workers have been hired to keep areas and surfaces sanitized. That's not all, each of the five campuses will be fogged every evening to ensure cleanliness.

"About 65% of our families indicated that, yes they needed for their children to return back to the school setting, they needed some support and some assistance," Dr. Kennedy said.

Through multiple surveys and constant communication with parents and guardians district leaders concluded that students back in class was the necessary step.

She added, the faculty was vaccinated with their second dose the final week of February, adding another layer of safety to both staff and students.

Dr. Kennedy says that the district is in it, for the lifelong mentality many students develop at this age and Ms. McClouskey agrees.

"Having that social interaction and turn and talk and seeing a face and feel that community again is really important as we return," she said.

