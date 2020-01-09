ASU to move students to different dorms to slow spread of COVID-19

A university spokesperson said in a statement to 12 News ASU is moving students to different rooms and residence halls to "reduce the density in the dorms."

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University says it is taking extra steps to keep students distanced as the number of COVID-19 cases in the ASU community continues to rise.

ASU has 5,000 spaces available currently in the dorms.

Arizona State University reported Monday night that 803 students and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

The spokesperson said in Tuesday's statement there is no one location, event or activity that is contributing to the spread.

"It’s a visit here, a small hangout there and the tendency to congregate, though we’re not seeing ongoing egregious violations. Sometimes it’s just a couple of kids hanging out in a dorm room who take their masks off – it’s a very contagious disease, and it’s spreading," the statement said.

"Our epidemiologists are investigating the virus transmission both on and off campus. This is something new and we’re all trying to navigate and fight through the ongoing global pandemic," the university spokesperson wrote.

