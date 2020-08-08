ASU starts socially distant move-in process

"We’ll actually be moving our students in and doing so very methodically, very thoughtfully," Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, Dr. Sharon Smith, said.

ARIZONA, USA — It is that time of year. College freshmen are moving out of their homes at mom and dad’s and into dorms, including those at Arizona State University.

Of course, this year looks a lot different because of COVID-19, as 13,000 students make there way towards a new year of classes at ASU.

“In years past, we would have a very exciting move-in experience that included what felt like a block party," Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, Dr. Sharon Smith, said.

She added that streets would be closed; there would be lots of music; people would be everywhere.

This year not so much. In fact, the exact opposite happened as students arrived at a socially distant campus at designated times.

“What we’ve done is over a matter of six days. We’ll actually be moving our students in and doing so very methodically, very thoughtfully," Dr. Smith said.

Additional measures included giving each student what’s called a community of care kit. It came equipped with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, masks, and a thermometer.

One new student says following guidelines , like being sure to wear your mask, is key to maintaining a healthy campus.

“I think it could get kind of interesting just if people don’t like follow the guidelines," the student said. "But other than that, I’m not too worried about it.”

Today, the first phase in the process was for students from Maricopa County. Students from out of town will begin to move in in the days to come.