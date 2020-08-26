ASU reports 161 positive COVID-19 cases across entire staff, student body

The school says that figure is out of a total of about 100,000 people across its four campuses.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University’s president said Tuesday night that 161 students and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

The school says that figure is out of a total of about 100,000 people across its four campuses. University President Michael M. Crow says the college has implemented an extensive testing policy ahead of the fall semester that kicked off last Thursday.

“It is our expectation that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon and that we must find a way to operate the university in a way that accounts for the ongoing presence of the virus,” Crow said in a campus-wide statement.

Crow says 32,729 students and employees have been tested since the beginning of August, and the tests are being used to manage any potential outbreaks.

“Let me be clear: Our testing strategy is among the most comprehensive and thorough in the US,” he said.

ASU requires students in dorms to test negatively for the virus before moving in. That encompasses about 20% of the student population.