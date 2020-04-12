Arizona State University working to make college more accessible for Indigenous students

Arizona State University has strengthened programs and relationships, encouraging more Indigenous students to get college degrees.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It’s an effort more than 60 years in the making, and it’s far from over.

Arizona State University is developing relationships with Native American families in an effort to make college more accessible.

One of those students participating in the program is ASU senior Maria Walker.

“There’s so much stereotype for Native Americans about going to college and finishing their degrees," Walker said.

It's a stereotype Walker is working hard to change.

“Native Americans are at ASU," Walker said. "It is known that Native Americans are there and that we are making a difference and we are getting an education.”

About 60 years ago, ASU says only 17 Indigenous students were enrolled.

Now, there are more than 3,500 Native American students working on degrees.

“Really making us the largest educator of Native college students is a significant point of pride for the institution," said ASU Professor Bryan Brayboy.

Brayboy adds there’s more work to do. ASU teams are working to help Native American students feel connected, which can be hard with the college transition.

“Focusing on how do we communicate with families and the communities so they understand all of what ASU has to offer and in the ways in which we’re going to take care of their children and grandchildren," Brayboy said.

Grandchildren and students like Walker, who is part of the White Mountain Apache Tribe of the Fort Apache Reservation.

“Coming from a reservation we don’t have Blackboard, we don’t know how to use Google docs, Google meetings, we don’t know how to use that," Walker said.

"But this program helps us with that transitioning from high school to college.”

Wanting to join ASU’s Native American outreach someday too, this soon to be first time college graduate in her family also plans to become a physician’s assistant.

