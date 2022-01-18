ASU and NBC partnering to train next generation of journalists

"Our students will now receive distinct access to global expertise and talent," a representative from the university said.

Arizona State University is one of 13 selected universities to join in the second year of NBC's nationwide journalist training program.

The university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism will join NBCU Academy, which expanded its training program this year to include 30 total colleges across the country.

The program looks to help students prepare for careers in news and media and targets institutions with significant Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Black, Indigenous and tribal populations.

“This partnership advances our mission to provide scholarship opportunities building a diverse next generation of journalists," said Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr. "Through the NBCU Academy, our students will now receive distinct access to global expertise and talent.”

This isn't the first mention of ASU potentially joining NBCU. Lester Holt made a mention of the possibility back in November when he anchored NBC Nightly News from Phoenix.

“We’re very invested in the future of this business and making sure that there is a pipeline of talent and great folks,” Holt said.

The school will reportedly use funding from the initiative to develop classes and create scholarships for students, according to an NBC press release.

"NBCU Academy will invest $2 million in grants toward building sustainable relationships to support the 13 new partner institutions, enriching the online experience and growing signature pipeline programs–all while keeping diversity and inclusion as a core driver," the press release said.

