ASU canceling spring break due to shortened Spring 2021 semester

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University will not have a normal spring break for the Spring 2021 semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will have a shortened semester that ends on May 1, according to an email from Provost Mark Searle that was sent out on Thursday.

“As always, we will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and make adjustments to our operations as needed,” Searle wrote.

The change affects both on-campus and online students.

There have been 435,036 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,677 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

See ASU’s academic calendar on the university’s website for more information.

