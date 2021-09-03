Arrest made after Tucson school principal receives threats over quarantining student

Authorities say a person has been arrested after they threatened an elementary school principal, who had forced a student to quarantine and miss a field trip.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities say at least one person has been arrested after an Arizona elementary school principal had an encounter with several people over a student being required to quarantine and miss a field trip because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Vail Unified School District Superintendent John Carruth said Friday at least one of the people brandished cable ties and that they threatened to make a "citizen’s arrest" of the principal.

She called the police after the group refused to leave. The incident is the latest in a number of confrontations and other encounters over virus-related requirements and restrictions that have occurred in U.S. schools.

Up to Speed