Arizona's largest school districts working to vaccinate teachers

Several districts tell 12 News the vaccine is a big step to help get all schools open and students back to the classroom.

PHOENIX — As Arizona continues to vaccinate eligible groups, key among them, are teachers in the state, as Governor Doug Ducey wants to see students back in the classroom.

Gov. Doug Ducey calls for schools to open

Even as Arizona experiences a winter surge of COVID-19, Governor Doug Ducey has called for students to be back in the classroom.

Ducey told 12 News as recently as last week, he wants to see Arizona schools open.

“We need to get them back into school safely and learning,” Ducey said.

Ducey said the vaccine is the way out of the pandemic, and several districts told 12 News they believe the vaccine is the way to get students back to the classroom.

Districts, Maricopa County, working to set up distribution sites

In a letter from Maricopa County’s Department of Public Health, Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine outlined to school superintendents the plan to help get school staff and teachers the COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter states 22 “groupings” will be made in the county to help set up distribution sites for school staff.

Who gets the vaccine is dependent on availability, according to the letter.

Mesa Public Schools began getting their teachers vaccinated Wednesday at Westwood High School through Mesa Fire and Medical Department’s coordination efforts.

Teachers in Peoria Unified School District are also getting the option to get their vaccine, according to a district spokesperson.

Phoenix Union High School District and Chandler Unified School District both have events coming up for their teachers to get the vaccines.

Deer Valley Unified School District, Dysart Unified School District, and Washington Elementary School District tell 12 News they’re working with the county to get options set up for their staff.

Paradise Valley Schools and Scottsdale Unified have teamed up with HonorHealth to get vaccinations out and say some 2,000 staff have shown interest in getting their shots.

Some teachers don’t want to wait

Jeannette Dube, a 6th-grade teacher in the Valley, said she decided to get her shot through the state-run vaccination site at State Farm Stadium.

“It feels really good to know that I'm doing what I can to be saved and get back in as soon as possible,” Dube said.

Dube said she got her first shot of the vaccine on Monday.

“Very emotional, honestly, going through the process and when I was there and sitting there in the waiting area afterwards, it was just very overwhelming about how crazy this last year has been,” Dube said. “And this could potentially be the start of positive things happening.”

While her district has been remote learning for most of the school year due to the pandemic, she’s grateful for the extra protection, knowing in-person classes are coming.

She’s looking ahead concerned for teachers who haven’t yet had the shot, knowing that there are many Arizona teachers in classrooms now, who aren’t vaccinated.