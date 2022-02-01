Arizona's foster kids can get scholarships to GCU

The private Christian university has a new scholarship opportunity available to Arizona's foster children.

PHOENIX — Arizona's foster children are eligible to receive a full scholarship to Grand Canyon University that's funded by state and federal resources.

The private Christian university announced Thursday a new partnership with the Arizona Department of Child Safety to provide free education and housing for the state's foster kids.

“We strive to ensure that private, Christian education is within reach for all – and students who have aged out of the state’s foster care system should be no exception,” said GCU President Brian Mueller in a statement.

Tuition at GCU is more expensive than in-state tuition at Arizona's three public universities. Other scholarships are available to students who aged out of the state's foster care system.

The state's GCU scholarships cover all tuition, fees, and year-round housing.

According to the governor's office, the program is funded by GCU scholarships with state and federal funding resources.

Arizona will begin awarding scholarships in the 2022-2023 school year.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.