Arizona to spend $64.9 million on expanded learning programs

The state is investing millions in American Rescue Plan funding to expand learning opportunities.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey announced $64.9 million in state and federal funding on Tuesday for programs that improve K-12 literacy, support adult education and expand teacher professional development, according to a press release.

The announcement comes after he announced $163 million in funding to schools that followed state laws and stay open for in-person learning.

"Educators, school leaders and families have worked tirelessly to keep Arizona students on track and prepare them for their next steps," Ducey's office said in a news release. "We're making targeted investments to connect adult students with jobs, strengthen literacy education in K-12 schools, enhance professional development for teachers, help students learn money management, expand access to high-quality education, and much more."

The state is investing $20.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expand learning opportunities for students of all ages and support students from communities in need, according to his administration.

$12 million for Goodwill Excel Centers, which are designed to serve adult students and result in 97% of students graduating with workforce credentials, certifications or college credits.

$5 million for Elevated Education Teen Victory Program to provide a positive alternative for Arizona teens and young adults seeking to return to academics.

$1.6 million to establish a local group of the Leading Men Fellowship in Arizona, in partnership with Literacy Lab to recruit and train students from minority communities to implement literacy and social-emotional education.

"A high school education is crucial for those looking to kick start a career, find new opportunities and work their way out of poverty," said Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona President and CEO Tim O'Neal.

$3.5 million to develop 50 micro-schools in partnership with Black Mother's Forum that is centered around meeting the needs of children from minority communities and their families.

$2.7 million for Junior Achievement of Arizona to provide nearly 100-thousand students in need with financial literacy and workforce training.

$2 million for Earn2Learn, a college saving-scholarship and financial literacy program that impacts about two thousand university and community college students.

$1 million for Schools of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University to expand civics education for high school and college students.

This funding follows significant investments in education that will result from Ducey's signing of the Arizona FY22 budget on June 30, according to a press release.

In addition to state investments secured in the budget, federal dollars are included in this next phase of education funding:

$10 million to fund transportation solution grants for school initiatives that enable Arizona students to attend the charter or district school of their family's choosing.

$6.2 million spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) to deploy literacy coaches to schools with low-performing preschool through third-grade programs.

$6 million spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) for the A for Arizona's Expansion and Innovation Fund to award grants to schools that find innovative ways to serve their students' unique needs best.

$3 million spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) to implement a standardized State kindergarten entry evaluation to demonstrate school readiness for young learners receiving early literacy support, allowing schools to target resources to those who need them most.

$2.6 million spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) to more effectively identify and instruct students with dyslexia and other early literacy learning difficulties.

$2 million spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) to fund the cost for teachers to take the Foundations of Reading Exam, ensuring all new elementary educators are equipped to implement effective literacy education strategies.

$2 million to fund the cost of certification exams for Career and Technical Education Program students who cannot afford it, allowing more young Arizonans to become credentialed in their industry of interest.

$2 million spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) for the Arizona Personalized Learning Network to help teachers and school leaders make the shift to personalized learning at the classroom, building, and district/charter network level.

$1 million spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) for the Alternative Teacher Development Program to ensure students in need have access to high-quality education.

spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) for the Alternative Teacher Development Program to ensure students in need have access to high-quality education. $800,000 spread over two years (FY22 and FY23) for Jobs For Arizona Graduates (JAG) to support at-risk students and set them up for post-graduation success.