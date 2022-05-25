Arizona teen arrested for making threats toward other students

Cottonwood police said the 18-year-old student is accused of making terrorist threats against classmates at Mingun Union High School.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — An 18-year-old high school student is facing criminal charges after they allegedly made violent threats that were directed toward students at Mingus Union High School.

Cottonwood police said Wednesday the student allegedly posted multiple messages on social media a few days ago that contained "serious" threats involving the local high school.

The messages suggested their author was intending to harm other students, police said.

The student suspect was identified and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for allegedly making a terrorist threat.

“As underscored by the apocalyptic tragedy in Uvalde Texas yesterday, we must and will take threats like those posted in this case very seriously,” said Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell in a statement.

12 News is choosing not to identify the suspect due to their age.

