SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Fiesta Bowl is paying off its promise to grant $1 million to deserving teachers across the state of Arizona.

The nonprofit organization received more than 4,000 applications for its annual "Wishes for Teachers" program, which gives 200 Arizona teachers a grant for $5,000.

"The money, the receipts that we end up netting out of those games is a big part of what funds being able to give back to teachers like this," says Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy.

The Fiesta Bowl matched $500,000 in donations to create the funds for this year's "Wishes For Teachers" campaign.

A million dollars in grants is a record for the organization, which also decided to change the way it announces the winners, holding a random draft party with some the Valley's biggest names, like D-Backs pitcher Archie Bradley.

"Directly impacting our youth, and those youth are our future. So for them to have a chance, our teachers need to have a chance," Bradley said after calling several teachers with the good news.

Bradley grew up the son of a principal in Oklahoma. Watching the struggles some of the teachers at his mother's school is what made helping this event such an easy decision.

"I've seen budget cuts in my mom's schools, and I've been the one to put gloves on and go clean school bathrooms. I've seen my mom clean bathrooms and classrooms, things like that principals and teachers normally don't do but always take it upon themselves to do," Bradley said.

