Arizona teachers preparing for the school year amidst unknowns of COVID-19

Among a surge in COVID-19 cases, some Arizona teachers say they're concerned with how safe it is to go back to the classroom.

PHOENIX — In about a month, some schools will begin their school year online as others continue to work out plans for 2020-2021.

It’s a switch to a new way after teachers and students have been out of the classroom for several months.

“I just can’t wait for the day where I’m actually back, face-to-face, with my students because that’s been the hardest thing is figuring out how to communicate and teach online,” Suzanne Lunt, a kindergarten teacher said.

Lunt is getting ready to start the school year online with her Val Vista Lakes Elementary students.

“Whether were online or back in person or however we’re doing it, we’ll try to make the best situation for our kids,” Lunt said.

Other teachers like Jeannette Dube, worry about the uncertainty of what the school year will bring.



“It’s very nerve-racking mostly because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Dube said.

Dube is a mother of two and a 6th-grade teacher at Shaw Butte Elementary School. She said she falls into the high-risk group for COVID-19.

“As much as I want to go back and be a teacher it does provide a lot of anxiety for me to see that I’ll be putting myself at risk by going back to work,” Dube said.

It’s a concern Arizona Education Association President Joe Thomas said she shares with other educators across the state.

“They do not see this is safe, and so I think there’s going to be a severe teacher shortage,” Thomas said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of early retirements with people taking that question into consideration.”

Thomas said teachers have their eyes on the COVID-19 statistics in Arizona that keep going up. They want to see schools safe but know it comes at a cost.