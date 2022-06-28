Arizona students travel to DC for civics education camp. Here's what's on the curriculum

The trip is sponsored by the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm, and the governor’s office.

ARIZONA, USA — High school students from Arizona were in Washington D.C. last week on a four-day trip meant to spark their curiosity and promote American civics.

The trip was sponsored by the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm and the governor’s office. The 241 students will participate in the Close Up Foundation curriculum, which provides trips to museums, historical sites and Congress.

“You are going to learn about our great republic, our system of government and what makes our country so special,” said Governor Doug Ducey to the crowd of teenagers before they boarded the plane at Sky Harbor Airport Wednesday morning.

During his time in office, Ducey has stressed the importance of civics education.

