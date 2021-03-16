Arizona students return to in-person learning

A year ago to the day, Gov. Doug Ducey closed schools because of the pandemic. Now, students are returning back to class.

PHOENIX — A year after Gov. Doug Ducey ordered schools to shut down, thousands of students went back to class.

Ducey ordered most districts in the state to open their doors for in-person learning by March 15 this year.

Several districts, like Tempe Union High School District, had already made plans to return to class before Ducey’s executive order.

Students, parents, administrators feel like it’s the first day of school

Monday was the first day after Spring Break for Tempe Union High School District, and the day they’ve had the most students on campuses since last school year.

“It’s really fun today, weird, and kind of surreal,” Marcos de Niza principal Sarah Tolar said.

Tolar said the first day back to in-person learning has been the most ‘normal’ day the campus has had since schools shut down.

Marcos de Niza freshman Jacob Williams said he’s glad to be back on campus.

“It’s just great, it’s just great being back,” Williams said.

Williams described starting high school in the pandemic and learning virtually as a ‘crazy’ time.

But, he’s excited to be finishing it in-person.

“Definitely looking forward and hopefully we can all stay COVID-free,” Williams said.

Masks just one of many mitigation measures in place

Tolar said this school year has been about adapting, including to changes on school grounds.

Masks are now required on campus, in addition to other mitigation measures, like disinfecting.

“Just doing everything that we can to keep it as safe as possible, but also recognizing that we have more students on campus and with that comes challenges,” Tolar said.

Tolar said they are also working to keep students mostly eating outside to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as well.

Parent Kelly Rowley has a freshman at Marcos de Niza. She said she’s grateful to have him back in class.

“I feel like he’s finally starting high school,” Rowley said. “I know he’s been in it for months now but he’s finally going. He’s going to be able to socialize with his peers so that means so much more to me.”

Rowley said she feels as though her son will be safe at school.

“We’re taking the measures, we’re wearing the masks just to be safe,” Rowley said.

Concerns still left about students learning virtually

Tolar said she believes the biggest challenge that the school will face as they get through the rest of the year is about those who are not going to be physically on campus but learning virtually.

“I think it’s still maintaining that connection for the kids who are virtual,” Tolar said. “It’s really difficult for our teachers to teach to the kids who are on campus as well as to those who are at home.”

Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said she believes it’s going to take parents and families time to trust that schools are safe, and mitigation measures are being followed.

“There’s still work to be done in terms of schools rebuilding the trust with families. That’s going to take time, that’s going to take strong communication, that’s going to take strong transparency,” Hoffman said.

Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman believes it’s safe for students to be back in class

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said she’s excited students are able to be back in class.

“I am thrilled that more of our schools, more of our classrooms are open for in-person instruction,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the year in the pandemic, including the crises it brought, was not what she expected, but believes kids were still being educated.

“Students were still learning, still engaged, that’s what’s most important to me,” Hoffman said.

However, she believes because community spread has lowered, many teachers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and mitigation measures that schools have implemented, schools are safe places for students to be.



“I think people have been waiting for this time for a really long time,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman adds she thinks through what has come out of this year is an understanding that there are students who do not have computer and internet access at home, hoping that can be improved on next school year.