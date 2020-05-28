Arizona schools to resume in the new school year

Gov. Doug Ducey announced schools will be able to reopen for the new school year.

Students can head back to school in the new school year, according to an announcement by the Arizona governor Thursday.

Gov. Doug Ducey said schools will be able to resume with new guidance.

Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman will give additional guidance for schools on June 1.

"It will be a new normal," said Director of Heath Services Cara Christ.

Ducey said some people will not be able to go back to in-person classes due to health issues and concerns and the state would be flexible.

"Students will have a more normal routine where possible," Ducey said.