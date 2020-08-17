Arizona schools attempt reopening amid outcry, resignations

Queen Creek Unified School District opened, but J.O. Combs Unified School District had to cancel school Monday.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The first day of school, a normally happy ritual, was fraught with conflict Monday at some schools opening in Arizona, echoing debates across the country over the risks of holding all in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In some districts, worried teachers resigned or called in sick. While Queen Creek Unified School District opened its doors, J.O. Combs Unified School District in neighboring Pinal County canceled its planned reopening Monday after an overwhelming number of staff said they planned to be absent.

The school board in Queen Creek, about 40 miles southeast of Phoenix, voted last week to offer in-person instruction full-time.