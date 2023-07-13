Advocates grow concerned over dual language policy with Arizona students returning as soon as next week

In June, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne (R) warned 26 districts are risking losing funding over a dual language model, leaving districts uncertain.

PHOENIX — Advocates, educators and parents are voicing their concerns again over the risk of dual language programs in schools losing funding just days before some districts head back to school.

Last month, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne (R) warned 26 districts are risking losing funding over a dual language model, arguing English Language Learners should be taught in English immersion, not in a 50-50 model. That program teaches students two hours daily in a foreign language, usually Spanish.

Horne said non-English speaking students can’t participate without first proving they are already proficient in English or without first getting a parental waiver, claiming the program as it’s structured today violates a law passed by voters two decades ago.

“The initiative that passed requires the students to be in structured English immersion so they can learn English,” Horne said.

But in 2019, the legislature changed the law that still makes room for the 50-50 learning model for anyone.

Thursday, Stand For Children Arizona, alongside parents, educators, and advocates, called for the State Board of Education to take action on the matter.

“Two weeks ago, we started an online letter campaign and today, we stand here with 2833 signatures. These are voices from the community calling for action,” Georgina Monsalvo, Stand for Children Arizona Organizing Director, said at Thursday’s press conference.

Uncertainty for school districts

The advocates said they’re concerned about school districts being in an uncertain situation from Horne’s directive, just days and weeks before Arizona students head back to class.

“It's time to call out the misuse of power and to protect the education rights of all English learner students,” Monsalvo said.

Gilbert Public Schools, which offers a K-6 dual language program at Gilbert Elementary, told 12News the district is still reviewing what was sent to them.

A Cartwright Elementary School District spokesperson said the district is moving forward with their dual language classes that “Offer an enriching education opportunity for all students, fostering bilingualism and biliteracy.”

A spokesperson for Kyrene Elementary School District told 12News their dual language programs are compliant with the approved models from the Arizona State Board of Education.

“In light of the new ADE directive, Kyrene is working with families to inform them of the situation and provide them with options. Kyrene will always comply with state and federal laws, and the District is committed to ensuring all students have equitable access to learning opportunities within the bounds of the law,” Kyrene’s spokesperson said via email.

While advocates argue there are studies from out of state showing success with dual language learning, Horne claims Arizona students aren’t becoming proficient in English.

“Those are schools that have had dual language for a number of years, and they have a pathetic 4% to 6% rate of students becoming proficient in English,” Horne said. “Those students are getting cheated, they will not succeed in the economy because they're not learning English.”

Parental choice

Still, advocates say it’s about parents’ choice.

“Here we are seeing that choice being taken away from a very particular segment of the population,” Maria Cristina Ladis with Arizona Dual Language Immersion Network said. “And while it might appear that parent choice is being denied only to English learner families, there will be programs that have to close their doors due to the loss of enrollment.”

Parents pointed out the irony that Horne is outspoken about school choice. Angela Robertson’s kids are enrolled in a Mandarin dual language model.

“I’m concerned that in the long term, that choice could be taken away,” Robertson said.

12News asked Horne how choice isn’t provided for parents under his memo for English Language Learners under dual language models.

“Well, there's a voter-passed initiative that has requirements, and one of the requirements is that students be in structured English immersion,” Horne said.

It’s still unclear if Horne can pull school funding in this situation.

Both Horne and educators said they’re waiting for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office's opinion on the matter.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office told 12News that the office is still formulating an opinion regarding dual language learning.

