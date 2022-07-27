There aren't enough bus drivers in the Valley as kids go back to school

Paradise Valley Unified School District would love to have 110 drivers but instead only have about 65 at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A shortage of bus drivers for some Arizona schools is one more thing school districts in the state are facing ahead of the upcoming school year.

As kids get ready to head back to school, many of the buses aren't fully staffed, which means bus routes in some cases could be affected.

"It's very difficult because we're concerned about our families, we want to make sure they get to and from school on time, we don't like delays and the stress it causes," said Brandon George, Paradise Valley Unified School District's director of transportation

George said the district would love to have 110 drivers but currently has about 65.

"I've been in transportation 18 years," he said. "There's been a driver shortage for at least 10 years. However, the pandemic really impacted the school districts."

12News reached out to other school districts across the area, and many are dealing with the same issue.

At Mesa Unified School District, there are 311 school bus drivers but 525 total buses that can be driven. At Litchfield Elementary School District #79 they also are seeing a shortage.

"We have 34 drivers in our department right now, we would love to add at least 12 more," Sarah Lewis, a spokesperson for Litchfield, said.

Lewis said drivers are crucial to a school's success that's why they've offered incentives for people who may be interested in becoming a bus driver.

"They are the first people our kids see in the morning and the last they see at the end of the day," she said. "We're adding more career fairs as the year goes on. We have also raised the pay rate. We're up to more than $22 per hour and we'll help you get your CDL so you are qualified to drive from start to finish. We will provide all of that training."

This bump in the road is something districts say they're trying to fix.

"Last year they were making $18.78 we've raised it to $19.09 cents," George said.

It's why they're asking for patience and for anyone interested to apply.

Some school districts told 12News they've consolidated some bus routes to help with the driver shortage. So, before classes start, it's best for parents to go to the school website to double-check their child's route.

If you'd like to apply to become a bus driver, you're encouraged to reach out to the school district or go on their website/social media page for more information.

Up to Speed