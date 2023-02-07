Arizona school principal warns students to stop clogging plumbing

The principal of Bullhead City Middle School said the plumbing on campus has been recently vandalized.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A school principal in northern Arizona is warning students that suspected vandalism of the campus' bathrooms will no longer be tolerated.

Plastic cups, underwear, sweaters, and clumps of tampons have allegedly been found in the plumbing of Bullhead City Middle School in recent weeks.

Principal Cynthia Cochran said the items have caused emergency repairs to the school's main sewer line and staff have spent over 40 hours fixing the damage.

School officials believe the vandalism has coincided with social media posts by a small group of students trying to shut down the school to get extended vacations.

But Cochran said classes will resume uninterrupted and students will be disciplined for the vandalism.

"If the restrooms are inoperative, we’ll bring in porta-potties. What some see as pranks may be felonies," Cochran stated in a press release. "As destructive children are identified, they – and their parents – will be held accountable. Criminal charges and financial restitution may be involved."

