Gov. Ducey promises to mandate education on 9/11 attacks

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Friday his plans to work with lawmakers to require Arizona's educators to teach lessons about the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Not many states legally require their teachers to cover the events of Sept. 11 but Ducey plans to add Arizona to that list by passing new legislation during the next legislative session.

Arizona's current academic standards make broad references to terrorism so Ducey's administration would like to include a specific requirement that references the Sept. 11 attacks.



"We are now at a point where Arizonans of a certain age have no direct recollection of the pain and anger we felt two decades ago when terrorists attacked our country," the governor said. "For this reason, my office will work with educators and lawmakers to introduce, pass and sign legislation that guarantees the next generation of Arizonans never forgets what happened on September 11, 2001.”

Ducey said he's communicating with representatives from the Arizona Board of Education and Arizona Legislature to draft new policies that would ensure students learn about Sept. 11.



“It’s critical that we teach Arizona students about the attacks on our nation 20 years ago,” Board of Education President Lucas Narducci said. “This requirement will ensure that our youth are informed on one of the most tragic days in our nation's history, and I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for his leadership on this.”

Earlier this year, the governor signed legislation that boosted Arizona's requirements for education about the Holocaust.

