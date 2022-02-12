Arizona charter school returns $2.8 million in PPP COVID funds. Others have not

Six Legacy Traditional Schools across the Valley obtained a combined $4.2 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The founder of a large K-8 charter school company in Arizona says his board and staff decided to return a massive amount of federal COVID loan money because they ultimately decided they did not need it.

“We had a lot of debate and discussion about it,” said Aaron Hale, co-founder of Legacy Traditional Schools, which operates 20 schools in Arizona. “Really it came down to; there were other people that needed it more. We could have used it. It would have been great. We wanted to make sure we were not just doing what was legal, but what was ethical and moral.”

According to FederalPay.org, a nonprofit that tracks Paycheck Protection Plan loans, Legacy Traditional Schools Nevada Inc. received $2.8 million in PPP funds. Six Legacy Traditional Schools across the Valley obtained a combined $4.2 million.

120 Arizona charter schools took PPP loans

As 12News reported two years ago, 120 companies affiliated with charter schools in Arizona sought Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds intended for businesses facing uncertainty, amounting to about 20% of Arizona charter schools.

According to a USA Today report, more than 1,100 charter schools across the U.S. took more than $1 billion in PPP loans.

Critics say charter schools and management companies relying on those schools’ public revenue should return the money because there was no break in the continuity of state and federal funding during the pandemic. In fact, charter and district schools received extra pandemic funds and grants. Because charter schools are privately owned, they were eligible for PPP forgivable loans.

“They should be scrutinized,” said Carol Corbett Burris, Executive Director of the National Education Policy Center, an education think tank located in Boulder, Colorado. Burris is an advocate for public schools and a critic of charter schools receiving PPP loans.

“Charter schools, like district public schools, received extra funding from the government. PPP was a cash cow,” Burris said.

A taxpayer watchdog group told 12News in 2020 the decision by charter schools to take PPP funds amounted to double-dipping and deprived more deserving businesses of receiving the money.

In 2020 the Arizona Auditor General’s Office concluded a state law that prohibits federal or state dollars from paying “twice to educate the same pupils” did not apply to the PPP program, according to The Arizona Republic.

Sonoran schools

12News analyzed several high-profile charter schools and a charter management company that received PPP funds in 2020 and followed up with them to inquire whether they kept the loans.

Sonoran Schools runs eight charter schools in Arizona. The schools took $1.5 million in PPP loans combined, according to federal data.

School leaders released a statement to 12News, saying they kept the money, spending more than 80% of the funds to pay wages, salaries and benefits for school staff. The remainder was used to pay for district staff salaries and benefits, as well as facility rental payments, said Crissie Rowley, Director of Communications.

“The funds helped ensure every single staff member could rely on having a job,” Rowley said.

12News asked Rowley by e-mail for specific reasons why keeping the loan was justified. As of Friday evening, Rowley had not responded.

Pinnacle Charter Schools

The company that operates Pinnacle Charter Schools, which serves mostly online students, took two loans totaling about $1 million.

The CEO of MGRM Pinnacle told 12 News two years ago the schools experienced declining enrollment caused by the pandemic and therefore were justified to spend the loan.

State Department of education records at the time suggested enrollment was actually up. Pinnacle has not returned calls from 12 News for this updated story.

Ball charter schools (Dobson Academy, Hearn Academy and Val Vista Academy)

Ball Charter Schools in Arizona received about $1.2 million in PPP funds. Ball Charter School runs Dobson Academy, Hearn Academy and Val Vista Academy.

12News made several attempts to speak with a representative of the schools and did not receive a response.

Charter One, management company for American Leadership Academy

Charter One acts as the school district for American Leadership Academy (ALA) schools and other charter schools around the country.

Charter One received $705,000 in PPP funds, according to federal records. Charter One administrators have declined to answer questions on the record to explain what hardships Charter One encountered to justify spending the PPP loan, telling 12 News they are a private company.

“We have received and used a qualified PPP loan in accordance with the terms and laws outlined by the federal government,” said Melody Hudson, Director of Marketing and PR for Charter One in July.

Hudson said she wanted to clarify that American Leadership Academy schools did not apply for and receive PPP funds, and Charter One does not receive public funding.

Charter One is the education management organization retained by American Leadership Academy, Hudson said.

According to The Arizona Republic, Glenn Way, co-founder of American Leadership Academy, also founded Charter One.

PPP loans must have been “necessary to support ongoing operations”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, applicants for PPP loans would have affirmed that “current economic uncertainty” made their “loan request necessary to support… ongoing operations.”

Federal investigations of companies that have received PPP loans have largely focused on whether applicants provided information in “good faith” and whether they were truthful about the number of their employees, the legitimacy of their business operation, and whether they spent the loans according to federal guidelines.

There are no indications charter schools are under scrutiny by law enforcement nationwide, Burris said.

This summer, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill extending the window for investigating and prosecuting PPP loan cases to ten years.

Up to Speed